Half Year 2020 Vgi Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Good morning, and welcome to the first half '20 Results Conference Call and Webcast for VGI Partners Limited. With me in the room is Ian Cameron, our CFO; David Jones, who is an Executive Director of VGI Partners; David Symons and Tom Davies, who are senior members of our investment team; and Ingrid Groer, who heads up our Investor Relations team.



Now the purpose of today is to take your questions on the half year result that were lodged with the ASX this morning. But before we go to questions, I'd like to highlight some key points from our slide presentation, and Ian will talk through the detail of the financial