Feb 04, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the VGI Partners' review of our 2 listed investment companies, our global fund, which is VG1 and our Asian Fund, VG8. It's Rob Luciano here. I'm joined by Tom Davies here in Sydney, Marco Anselmi, and we have Rob Poiner who's on the screen in New York.



Rob, can you hear us? We can see you. Great. And we're just here to give you a general update. We'll go through a slide pack, which I believe many of you will have seen before, but we know that there are some new investors on the call, and we know we've had a number of new investors join us over the last 6 months or so.



So we'll progressively go through the slides, I'll do that relatively efficiently, we hope. And then we'll move on to Q&A, and that should take us probably an hour or so to get through this, but we're happy to go over. And I should say upfront, we're very happy to take your call or follow-up with individual shareholders or groups afterwards. We have Ingrid, Investor