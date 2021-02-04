Feb 04, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT
Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman & MD
All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the VGI Partners' review of our 2 listed investment companies, our global fund, which is VG1 and our Asian Fund, VG8. It's Rob Luciano here. I'm joined by Tom Davies here in Sydney, Marco Anselmi, and we have Rob Poiner who's on the screen in New York.
Rob, can you hear us? We can see you. Great. And we're just here to give you a general update. We'll go through a slide pack, which I believe many of you will have seen before, but we know that there are some new investors on the call, and we know we've had a number of new investors join us over the last 6 months or so.
So we'll progressively go through the slides, I'll do that relatively efficiently, we hope. And then we'll move on to Q&A, and that should take us probably an hour or so to get through this, but we're happy to go over. And I should say upfront, we're very happy to take your call or follow-up with individual shareholders or groups afterwards. We have Ingrid, Investor
Half Year 2021 VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...