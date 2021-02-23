Full Year 2020 Vgi Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / NTS GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VGI Partners Limited FY '20 Results Briefing.



Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman, Portfolio Manager & MD



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 results conference call and webcast for VGI Partners Limited. With me in the room is Ian Cameron, our CFO; David Jones, who is an Executive Director of VGI Partners; Adam Philippe, our Chief Operating Officer; and Tom Davies, a partner and a senior member of the Investment Team. We also have Robert Poiner, who is a partner and manages our New York office, and he's dialing in from New York.



Now the purpose of today's call is to take your questions on the full year results that was lodged with the ASX this morning. But before we go to questions, I would like to highlight some key points from our slide presentation, and Ian Cameron will run through the detail of the financial results.