Vgi Partners Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman, Portfolio Manager & MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Robert Luciano, and I'm the Executive Chairman of VGI Partners Limited. The Company Secretary has advised me that we have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open.



If there is no objection to the Notice of Meeting, which was sent to shareholders on the 15th of April, will be taken as read. I'm chairing today's meeting from the VGI Partners office in Sydney. With me in the room are my fellow directors, David Jones, Jaye Gardner and Darren Steinberg. I'm also joined by the VGI Partners executive team, including our CEO, Jon Howie. Dialing in from other locations, we have our 2 other directors, Benjamin Pronk and Douglas Tynan. Also in attendance is our Company Secretary, Ian Cameron, and representatives of our share registry, Boardroom. Our auditors, Deloitte, are represented by Jon Corbett and Mohit Kabra.



This is our second AGM since VGI Partners listed on the Australian