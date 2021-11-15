VGI Partners Ltd Portfolio Manager's Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's investor briefing. Before we start, I'd like to mention there are a few other team members from VGI Partners, who will be speaking today on this webinar. Firstly, we have Jonathan Howie, who's the CEO of VGI Partners. We also have from the investment team, Marco Anselmi; Shannon McConaghy; and Tom Davies. Now Marco and Tom have been partners with the firm and have been with the group for 8 and 9 years,