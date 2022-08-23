Half Year 2022 Regal Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Brendan O'Connor - Regal Partners Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Regal Partners Limited inaugural interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2022.



If you turn to Page 3 in the contents slide. I'll highlight that I'm Brendan O'Connor, CEO and Managing Director of Regal Partners. And joining me today is Ian Cameron, the Group CFO; and Ingrid Groer, the Head of Investor Relations. Ian and I will present a few slides today on the Regal Partners business and our interim results, and then we'll pause and respond to questions that are coming through online.



If I reflect upon the last 6 months, so the 6 months to 30 June 2022 on Slide 5. We're delighted to present the inaugural interim results for Regal Partners following the completion of the merger