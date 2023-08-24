Half Year 2023 Regal Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Ingrid L. Groer - Regal Partners Limited - Head of Corporate Affairs



Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the first half '23 results briefing for Regal Partners Limited. Today's results will be presented by the Chief Executive Officer, Brendan O'Connor; and Chief Financial Officer, Ian Cameron. And the briefing is being conducted by webinar and phone.



As shown on Slide 3, the agenda for today is that Brendan will start with the results highlights. Ian will cover the key financials and then hand back to Brendan for a business update and the outlook. We will then have a short question-and-answer session. We will provide more details at that point, but for those online, please feel free to submit your questions at any time during the briefing so that we can lead with those. Please also note that today's presentation is being recorded and there will be a replay made available on Regal's website. We also may have media in attendance today. I would now like to hand over to Brendan.



Brendan OâConnor - Regal Partners Limited - CEO, MD & Director