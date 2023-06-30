Rumble Resources at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Jun 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Shane Sikora - Rumble Resources Limited - MD



So very exciting development. So two years ago, we announced a major zinc discovery. And two years to the day, we announced our globally significant maiden resource. It's 94 million tonnes at 3.1% zinc lead with 4 grams silver. It's pit constrained. So what that allows us to have is a large-scale, low-cost open-pit mining proposition, and that's located in the premium mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. And what it does represent is one of the largest zinc sulphide discoveries globally over the last decade.



And what's great about zinc is its highly leveraged to the global renewable energy transition. It's used in wind farms and solar panels. And zinc is very hard to find. If you want some zinc exposure and a long mine life, there's not too many around. So we got a great opportunity to be involved in that.



But what's great about the maiden resource? There's exceptional resource growth potential. The deposits today remain open, with less than 35% of our 45 kilometers of strike tested, which -- post those open pits. But we're getting up to 20%