Half Year 2021 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Cyndia Nguli - Safaricom PLC - Senior Manager of IR



Good morning, good afternoon or good evening, depending on where you're joining us from. Welcome to the Safaricom Half Year '21 Results Conference Call. Before I hand over to Peter Ndegwa, our CEO, I would like to request that you submit your questions to the panelists using the Q&A tool or platform, which is available at the bottom of your screen.



I would also like to request that you read the disclaimer on Page 2 of our investor presentation available on the Safaricom website.



I will now hand over to Peter.



Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Cyndia. Just to confirm that you can hear me well before I start.



Cyndia Nguli - Safaricom PLC - Senior Manager of IR



Yes. I can hear you, Peter.



Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone, depending on where you are calling from, and welcome to the