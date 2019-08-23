Full Year 2019 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Samantha Jane Cheetham - SDI Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our full year 2019 results presentation. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer; and with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Let me begin with the highlights for the year, then spend some time talking about the product categories and the key geographies we operate in. I will then turn over to John, who will run through the financials before returning to talk about progress with our strategy and outlook for the year ahead.



Let's start with a look at the year just completed. And I'm now on Slide 4. This was a really pleasing result with many of our growth ambitions met over the year, and encouragingly, we are starting to see