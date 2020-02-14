Q2 2020 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Samantha Jane Cheetham - SDI Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first half results investor conference call for the financial year 2020. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer; and with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



This is a very pleasing result, with many of our milestones achieved in the half. With increased investment in sales and marketing activities, we are beginning to see strong growth in the product category and in the regions we are targeting. Gross margins have been particularly pleasing, reflective of a continuing shift towards our higher-margin products. We are continuing to make improvements in our manufacturing