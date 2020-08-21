Full Year 2020 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the SDI Limited FY '20 Results Conference.



Samantha Jane Cheetham - SDI Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our full year results investor conference call for Financial Year 2020. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer; and with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



This has been one of the most challenging periods we have experienced as a business. Our immediate concerns were with the health and well-being of our staff around the globe. I have been impressed by their willingness to take on the challenges we faced. And together, we haven't been able to continue to focus on our strategic goals.



The final quarter of the year is typically our seasonally strongest period. But unfortunately, the global pandemic has coincided with