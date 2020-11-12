SDI Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Jeffery James Cheetham - SDI Limited - Founder & Chairman



Good morning. I am Jeffery Cheetham, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SDI Limited. Ladies and gentlemen, it's now 10:30 a.m., and there being a quorum present at this virtual meeting, I declare the 2020 AGM of SDI Limited is open.



As the meeting is being conducted entirely online this year for the first time, I want to cover some important procedural and technical matters. Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the notice of meeting and online virtual meeting guide, which has been made available to you. Both documents are also available to view and download at the bottom of your screen. If you haven't already done so, you may find it helpful to download the online guide and keep it handy.



Voting. Voting in today's virtual meeting will be conducted on a poll by virtue of the virtual voting platform. As polls will remain open until the conclusion of today's meeting, as we move through the items of business, I will respond to questions from shareholders.



To register to vote and get a