Full Year 2021 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Samantha Jane Cheetham - SDI Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



and with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



In recent times, we have seen incredible uncertainty with the pandemic taking hold globally. As we move through the financial year, we began to see several key regions emerge from the past lockdowns that affected the dental industry. We initially saw a catch-up in demand that have been put on hold. And then gradually, we began to ramp up production to meet the return of strong demand in most key regions as we exited the financial year.



While not uniform, as you will see when we talk through the regions, we have finished the year with strong momentum and are pleased to report a return to growth and a full -- and a record full year profit for