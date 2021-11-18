SDI Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SDI Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeffery Cheetham, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Jeffery James Cheetham - SDI Limited - Founder & Chairman



Thank you very much. Good morning. I'm Jeffery Cheetham, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SDI Limited. Ladies and gentlemen, it's now 10:30 or thereabouts, and there being a quorum present at this virtual meeting, I declare the 2021 AGM of SDI Limited open. As the meeting is being conducted entirely online, I want to cover some important procedure and technical matters. Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the notice of meeting and online virtual meeting guide, which has been made available to you. Both documents are also available to view and download at the bottom of your screen. If you haven't done already, so, you may find it helpful to download the online guide and keep it handy.



Voting. Voting in today's virtual meeting will be conducted by a poll by virtue of the virtual