Full Year 2022 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much, Ashley. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our full-year FY 2022 Investor Webinar. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer. And with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



As we will discuss today, we have seen continuing strong momentum in our business with another record half of sales leading to a record full-year sales results. While there were challenges we faced, I'm pleased that we have made further progress in our business, delivering world-class products into highly competitive markets and taking market share.



As we spoke about in the half-year results, the disruption to global supply chains has added some additional complexity to