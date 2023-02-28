Half Year 2023 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Samantha Cheetham - SDI Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you, Jan. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our first half FY 2023 Investor Webinar. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer. And with me today is John Slaviero our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



As we will discuss today, we are pleased to present another record sales result for SDI achieving first half revenue of $50.5 million. The continued momentum in revenue growth has been driven by increasing sales in our core static products in most regions as well as the amalgam category where we are winning government tenders and gaining market share from competitors exiting the category.



As was previously reported, high logistical costs are still impacting the business. Whilst we have seen the start of some