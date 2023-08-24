Full Year 2023 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Samantha Cheetham - SDI Limited - CEO



Thanks, Harmony. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our FY23 results presentation. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer, and with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer -- Chief Financial and Operating Officer.



Pleasingly, strong revenue growth momentum has continued in the financial year 2023, and we have achieved another year of record full-year sales results. This is an amazing achievement. We've continued to gain market share growth, supported by our reliable supply of quality dental products to our customers.



Whilst this has meant some additional costs and some inefficiencies short term, we remain confident that