Mar 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Chris Vorster
STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO
* Samara Totaram
STADIO Holdings Limited - CFO
Chris Vorster - STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to STADIO Holdings annual results presentation for the year ended December 31, 2021. My name is Chris Vorster, and I'm your CEO. A special word of welcome also to our Khulisa Student Share Scheme holders for joining us for the first time as STADIO Holdings shareholders. With me this morning, as usual, on this side of the screen is our Group's CFO, Ms. Samara Totaram. And she will, in a short while, present the financial results.
Ladies and gentlemen, my presentation this morning will start off with a very brief overview of the STADIO Group. Thereafter, as I've said, I'll hand over to Samara, who will unpack our financial results. I will then come back and put forward the STADIO investment case, do a brief summary, and
Full Year 2021 Stadio Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
