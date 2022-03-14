Mar 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chris Vorster

STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO

* Samara Totaram

STADIO Holdings Limited - CFO



=====================

Chris Vorster - STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to STADIO Holdings annual results presentation for the year ended December 31, 2021. My name is Chris Vorster, and I'm your CEO. A special word of welcome also to our Khulisa Student Share Scheme holders for joining us for the first time as STADIO Holdings shareholders. With me this morning, as usual, on this side of the screen is our Group's CFO, Ms. Samara Totaram. And she will, in a short while, present the financial results.



Ladies and gentlemen, my presentation this morning will start off with a very brief overview of the STADIO Group. Thereafter, as I've said, I'll hand over to Samara, who will unpack our financial results. I will then come back and put forward the STADIO investment case, do a brief summary, and