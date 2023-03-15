Full Year 2022 Stadio Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christian Phillipus David Vorster - Stadio Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to Stadio Holdings 2022 Annual Results Presentation. With me this morning to do the presentation is our Group CFO, Samara Totaram. In our presentation this morning, I will start off by setting the scene and give a brief overview of the financial results. Thereafter, I will hand over to Samara, who will unpack the results for us in more detail. After her presentation, I'll come back and look at the investment case and the way forward for Stadio. And we will then also make a question session available at the end of the presentation.



Sorry, we just have a little glitch with the slide show. There we go. So Stadio Holding's purpose is to empower the nation by widening access to quality higher education. We do this through our 3 distinct private higher education institutions being Stadio higher education, our comprehensive institution and then our 2 niche institutions being Milpark Education as well as AFDA.



So ladies and gentlemen, when we look back at 2022, let me use the word