Stadio Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Thabane Maphai



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome each and every one of you to the Stadio Holdings Annual General Meeting. My name is Vincent Maphai, and I Chair the Stadio Holdings Board. I would also like to extend a special welcome to all executives and employees at large, and to all members of the Board present here today.



Let us firstly reflect briefly on what has been achieved in the past 12 months. In looking back at 2022, I'm proud to see the fruits of the Stadio Group's strategy beginning to emerge and to demonstrate a solid set of financial results. An 89% increase in the group's second dividend. This is phenomenal by any means.



More importantly, with the Stadio Group living up to its mission of widening access to quality, higher education for more individuals and servicing in excess of 41,000 students in 2022. The Stadio Group has made enormous strides in positioning itself as the best choice institution for students by offering affordable high-quality education with access to excellent staffing resources and a supportive learning environment.



