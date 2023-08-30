Aug 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christian Phillipus David Vorster

Stadio Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Samara Totaram

Stadio Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Christian Phillipus David Vorster - Stadio Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



It's 10:00. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to STADIO Holdings 2023 Interim Results Presentation. My name is Chris Vorster. I'm the CEO of STADIO Holdings and with me this morning to do the presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Samara Totaram.



The presentation, just in a nutshell, I will start off with a brief setting the scene. Thereafter, I will hand over to Samara, who will unpack the interim results for us. After Samara's presentation, I'll get back to our investment case. And then at the end, we will open for questions.



Ladies and gentlemen, STADIO Holdings, our purpose is to empower the notion by widening access