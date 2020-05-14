Full Year 2020 Spear REIT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Quintin Rossi - Spear REIT Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. For those that do not know me, my name is Quintin Rossi. I have the distinct privilege of leading the team here at Spear REIT Limited in Cape Town. A warm welcome to the Fourth Spear REIT Limited Results Presentation. Today, we will be looking at the financial results for the 2020 financial year.



We appreciate you taking the time to log on today. It goes without saying that we are all navigating through uncharted territory with many uncertainties that have manifested themselves in 2020. The year to date has turned out significantly different to what I would have hoped for or have imagined for anyone. But I truly hope that we can move out of this current environment very soon.



Notwithstanding our current realities, it is important that we give due consideration and recognition to Spear's 2020 financial and operational results. On behalf of the executive team, I would like to say a word of thanks and acknowledgement to the Board of Directors of Spear REIT Limited for their ongoing guidance and support.



During the