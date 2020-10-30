Half Year 2021 Spear REIT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Quintin Rossi - Spear REIT Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning as I present our 2021 interim results. During today's presentation, I'll be sharing with you how Spear has navigated the last six months to the end of August 2020.



Before I kick off this morning's presentation, I would like to extend a word of appreciation to all the healthcare and frontline workers that have tirelessly work to curb the spread of COVID-19. I would also like to recognize the incredible role our staff has played achieving the interim results.



Familiar themes will come through in this presentation from our pre-close presentation held at the end of August 2020. So Africa now finds itself at alert level one with the vast majority of economic activity having returned, albeit under severely poor economic conditions.



One of the points that I'd like to make right at the start of the presentation is that Spear has managed to navigate these very tough times due to its management's hands-on philosophy and regional focus. This has allowed us to focus our