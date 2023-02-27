Q4 2023 Seeka Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 27, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Michael Franks

Seeka Limited - CEO

* Nicola Neilson

Seeka Limited - CFO



=====================

Michael Franks - Seeka Limited - CEO



(spoken in foreign language) My welcome to you all to this analyst briefing call on the Seeka audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. It's my pleasure to welcome you all and run you through the results for last year.



The things which I will run you through is the last year review, a commentary around the financials, discussion about the capital management for the company, and an overview of the operating segments and how they performed, a brief description of the outlook, and then I'll take any questions or answer any questions that might have come online.



So a little bit of material to cover this year and looking backwards from the year, and [thus] my welcome to each of you and thanks for taking interest and being online today to take this briefing.