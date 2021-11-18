Half Year 2022 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sephaku Holdings Limited Interim Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to the Investor Relations Officer, Sakhile Ndlovu. Please go ahead.



Sakhile Ndlovu - Sephaku Holdings Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, Chris. I welcome you all to the Sephaku Holdings FY 2022 Interim Financial Results for the 6 months ended 30 September 2021. To take us through the presentation this morning is our Sephaku Holdings CEO, Neil Crafford-Lazarus. He'll be joined later by the Sephaku Cement acting CEO, Duan Claassen and MÃ©tier CEO, Kenneth Capes, for the question-and-answer session.



The sales announcement and results presentation were released yesterday evening at about 5:00 p.m. available on our website. However, if you've not been able to download or are failing to download, please don't hesitate to send me an e-mail on [email protected], and I will try and get it through to you as soon as possible.



I'll