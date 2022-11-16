Half Year 2022 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Irene. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you all to the Sephaku Holdings Interim Financial Results Presentation. My name is Sakhile Ndlovu and I'm the Investor Relations Officer. To take us through the presentation this morning is Neil Crafford-Lazarus, the Sephaku Holdings CEO. Neil will be joined by the Metier CEO, Kenneth Capes; and the Sephaku Cement CEO, Duan Claassen, for the question-and-answer session.



The results presentation and the sales announcement are available on the company website on the URL link, www.sephakuholdings.com. Those of you on the webcast can find these documents in the download section of the interface. If you are