Jun 16, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Michael Arnold - Stealth Global Holdings Ltd - Group MD



(audio in progress) Thanks, David. Again, thank you for having me on. Can you just move to the next slide, please?



So as David said, we are a company that is a large distribution group. We are turning over a bit over $100 million now. We're industrial distribution company, which was founded in 2014 by myself. We listed in 2018 on the ASX. And today we -- with a head office in Western Australia. We also have a platform right across the Australia locations.



We operate now, three segments where customers obviously are served, through distribution mains; which is business-to-business, through retail; business to consumer, and also we have a specialist wholesale division; which is really focused on dealing upstream in the supply chain to be able to bring products to market.



We have five main categories of products that we sell, industrial, safety, health care, automotive, and also workplace products.



We've moved to the next slide, please. So to put some context behind our growth over the course of the last four years,