Nov 24, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Chris Wharton - Stealth Global Holdings Ltd - Chairman & Non-Executive Director



Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Apologies for a late start. We had a little technical glitch on our end, but we're up and running now. The time for the commencement of the meetings arrived and a quorum is present. I therefore call the meeting to order and declare this annual general meeting of Stealth Global Holdings Limited open for business.



I'm Chris Wharton, the Non-Executive Chairman of the company and of this meeting. I welcome you all and thank you for attending. I'm joined today by our group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mike Arnold and Non-Executive Directors, John Groppoli and Simon Poidevin and John Boland, our Company Secretary. I'd also like to welcome Glyn O'Brien, external audit partner from BDO, who'll be available to take questions regarding the Annual Financial Report.



Also in attendance is Nicole Lewis from the company's share registry, ComputerShare. I'd now like to run through the order of events. Firstly I'll present my address as chairman and then I'll be followed