Half Year 2021 Sea Harvest Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Fred Robertson - Sea Harvest Group Limited - Non-executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Fred Robertson, and a very warm welcome to you all to the 2021 half-year financial results presentation of Sea Harvest.



I will be assisted by Felix who will be doing the presentation of the group overview, and Muhammad Brey will be doing the group financial and operating performance. Felix will then round off with the outlook that we see for Sea Harvest and which will then be followed by questions.



Ladies and gentlemen, you know that we're doing this presentation once again on a virtual basis because of the pandemic of COVID. And it would be remiss of me not to remember those of our family and friends who have passed over this period while we are still running our business. Sea Harvest itself has had people deceased. And we have almost 1,000 of our 4,200 employees had suffered from COVID.



On July 28, we are now a site that does vaccinations for our staff, and we are proud to say that 1,200 of our staff have been fully vaccinated. These are all the things that we