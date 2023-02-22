Half Year 2023 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the half year results FY '23 for Shine Justice. Can I open by introducing our team. Firstly, our CFO, Ravin Raj, our Head of Investor Relations, [John] George; our Company Secretary and General Counsel; Annette O' Hara; and my name is Simon Morrison, the Managing Director and CEO. If we can go to Slide 4 of the deck just to outline our business across the group. Firstly, what we call our injury business, which runs across the following practice areas, motor vehicle workplace, public liability and abuse that is shared across a number of brands in the group, Shine Lawyers being the largest brand and the other brands are Sciaccas, Stephen Browne, Bradley Bayly and Claimify.



We then have what