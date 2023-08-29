Full Year 2023 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome to the FY '23 full year results call. We can start by introducing our team here today. Firstly, with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Ravin Raj; and our Head of Investor Relations, John George; and our Company Secretary, Annette O' Hara; and I'm the managing director and CEO.



Let's start with Slide 6 of the deck. To summarize, FY '23 ended up being one of our most challenging and difficult years on record. Revenue was up pleasingly by 7.7%, and continues to rise which we are encouraged by. Our adjusted EBITDA was 2.35% below PCP, $61.61 million, largely impacted by some late movements that Ravin will address in the financials.



Our NPAT was markedly down, predominantly impacted by our