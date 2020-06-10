Jun 10, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Carapiet - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. I'm Michael Carapiet, the Chairman of the Board, and I would like to thank you all for attending our first-ever online AGM this morning. This AGM will be rather different to those held in the past. But we're pleased to be able to provide our shareholders the opportunity to participate in our AGM in a way that is safe and responsible.



It is now 11:00 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting. I've been advised by the company secretary that a quorum is present, and so I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



The notice of meeting was given to shareholders and lodged with the ASX on 6 May 2020, and I propose to take the notice as read. Shareholders were also provided with a voting form, a question form and a virtual AGM online guide providing instructions on how to ask questions and vote at this meeting through the online platform. I will remind shareholders of the arrangements for questions and