Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nigel Underwood; Chief Financial Officer
* Timothy Looi
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chenny Wang
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Paul Buys
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director
* Phillip Chippindale
Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
* Scott Murdoch
Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Tim Lawson
Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand
Half Year 2020 Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...