Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nigel Underwood; Chief Financial Officer

* Timothy Looi

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chenny Wang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Paul Buys

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

* Phillip Chippindale

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Scott Murdoch

Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Tim Lawson

Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand