Aug 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anthony Stephen Dijanosic
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - CFO
* Sarah Haas
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - COO
* Scott Wharton
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Phillip Chippindale
Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
* Richard Amland
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Scott Murdoch
Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Tim Lawson
Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research
=====================
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SIQ Half Year 2023 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
Half Year 2023 Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...