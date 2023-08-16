Full Year 2023 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Graham R. Leaming - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CFO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our presentation on Skellerup's FY '23 results. Before we start, you will note David is absent today. A family member had a reasonably short notice but planned medical procedure yesterday, so David is in the right spot, supporting their recovery.



I'm Graham Leaming, I'm the CFO of Skellerup. And in the absence of David, we also have John Strowger, Skellerup's Chairman with me on this call; along with Tim Runnalls, our Group Financial Controller.



As per our normal mode, I'll talk to the slides that you'll see on the screen, and then there will be an opportunity for questions.



Okay. We'll move to Slide 2, titled 7 years earnings growth. This slide provides a clear visual of our performance over the past 7 years. EBIT and NPAT have both grown at a comp annual growth rate of 14%. The outcome of revenue growth, margin improvement from new products and operational improvements and good management of indirect costs. We do ensure we have the team to support