Full Year 2019 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Serko Limited Full Year Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Darrin Grafton. Please go ahead, sir.



Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to today's results presentation for the year-ended 31st of March 2019. My name is Darrin Grafton, I'm Serko's CEO; and I'm here with Susan Putt, Serko's CFO. You should have the presentation that we released to the NZX and ASX earlier this morning in front of you. We'll walk you through the presentation over the next 20 minutes.



If we can please start at Slide 3, I'll start by giving you an overview of our results for the 20 finance -- 2019 financial year followed by an update on key strategic developments. Susan will then give you a more detailed review of the financial results, and then I will cover the outlook. We'll then have time for Q&A at the end.



If we move to Slide 4, we're very pleased with what we