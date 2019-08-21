Serko Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Simon John Botherway - Serko Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



(presentation)



Thanks, Nick. Good afternoon. I'm Simon Botherway, Chairman of Serko. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to this, the 2019 version of our annual meeting and also welcome to those of you joining us via webcast.



Just a few housekeeping matters for those in the room. Shareholders and proxy holders are entitled to vote -- who are entitled to vote should have received a voting card when they registered upon arrival at the meeting. So if you haven't received a voting card and you're entitled to vote, please go to the Link Market Services registration desk, which is just outside the door that you've just come in, where that representative of Link will be able to assist you, okay?



We will be using a number of slides during the meeting and videos. So for those of you online, you will be able to see these online and follow along to the -- with the commentary. They will also be posted in the NZX and ASX websites and are available on the Serko investor website. Please turn your mobile phones to silent