Half Year 2020 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to today's half-year results presentation for the 6-month period ending 30 September 2019. My name is Darrin Grafton, I'm Serko's CEO; and I'm here with Susan Putt, Serko's CFO. On the back of our recent announcement relating to our capital raise and expanded agreement with Booking.com, I'm pleased to report that our half-year results, as reported as part of that announcement, remains substantially unchanged.



During the half year, we continue to increase our investment into our travel and expense platform as demand for our products grew both within our home market and new territories. We achieved a 29% increase in operating revenue as we continue to grow market share in our home markets of Australia and New