Full Year 2020 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Serko Limited Full Year Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Darrin Grafton, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to today's results presentation for the year ending 31st of March 2020. My name is Darrin Grafton, and I'm Serko's CEO, and I'm here with Susan Putt, Serko's CFO.



FY '20 has been a significant year for Serko, both from an execution standpoint and due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the world, especially on the travel industry. The first 3 quarters of the financial year were characterized by an achievement of a number of key milestones and substantial progress towards our strategic goals.



We successfully grew both our monthly revenue and our customer base up until the pandemic hit. Zeno reached significant market growth with 1 in 4 of Serko's bookings now made on the platform.