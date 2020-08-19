Serko Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Claudia Batten - Serko Limited - Independent Chairperson



Good afternoon. My name is Claudia Batten. I'm the interim Chair of Serko. We apologize for the technical difficulties. This is our second run-through of my opening address. We are very pleased today to welcome you to Serko's 2020 Annual Meeting, and this is our first virtual online meeting. Thank you for your patience.



The impacts of COVID-19 this year have been unprecedented. Global outbreaks continue to occur internationally and have prevented me, based in Los Angeles, and Clyde McConaghy, based in Sydney, from traveling to New Zealand for the meeting. The uncertainty of the impact that COVID-19 was likely to have when scheduling the Annual Meeting, coupled with the inability for some directors to fly to Auckland for the meeting, led us to take the prudent approach of holding the meeting virtually this year. This was fortuitous given the return of Auckland back to Level 3 lockdown.



While we acknowledge that this may not be the preferred approach for a few shareholders, we're pleased that a virtual meeting allows attendance and