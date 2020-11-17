Nov 17, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Serko interim results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Darrin Grafton, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to today's half year results presentation for the 6-month period ending 30th September 2020. Hi, my name is Darrin Grafton, I'm Serko's CEO. And I'm here with Susan Putt, Serko's CFO.
On the back of our recent announcement relating to our oversubscribed capital raise, I'm pleased to report that our half year results as reported as part of that announcement remains substantially unchanged. During the half year, we continue to see a progressive recovery in travel in the Australasian region and significant interest in the North American region, and resellers preparing to offer Zeno as an alternative for when travel recommences.
In addition, we have made good progress in launching pilots for Booking.com in the U.K., Ireland and Germany
Half Year 2021 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...