Full Year 2022 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Serko results announcement conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Darrin Grafton. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.



Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to today's results presentation for the year ending 31st of March, 2022. My name is Darrin Grafton, I'm Serko's CEO, and I'm here with Shane Sampson, CCO's CFO. We'll give you a short presentation focusing on the highlights, then we'll turn to our strategic priorities. Shane will give us an update on the financials, and then finally to the outlook.



Slide 5, operating highlights. So starting with the highlights, it has been both a significant and challenging year for Serko, the ways of Delta and Omicron and the lockdowns that followed each outbreak, made for a very complex operating environment for the business travel industry and Serko. However, we focused on what we could control and consequently, we have made significant