Half Year 2023 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Serko Interim Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Darrin Grafton, CEO of Serko. Please go ahead, sir.
Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. I'm Darrin Grafton, the CEO of Serko. Thank you for joining. I'm with Shane Sampson, our Chief Financial Officer. Today we'll take you through our results for the 6 months to 30 September 2022, provide an update on our strategic priorities and update you on our outlook. There will be an opportunity for questions.
So turning to the highlights on Slide 5. Today we are proud to present our half year results, which represents an important step in Serko's commitment to deliver on our FY '23 and longer-term goals. It is easy to forget or want to forget the significant pressures that COVID generated with borders closed and lockdowns around the world.
With your support, during this time, Serko committed to further advancing
