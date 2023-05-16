Full Year 2023 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you for joining this morning. I'm Darrin Grafton, the CEO of Serko, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Shane Sampson. There will be an opportunity for Q&A following our comments.
I'll start on Slide 5. First, this strong result reflects focused execution on our growth plans and prior investments. In particular, we have successfully ridden the business travel recovery ways in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand. There has been significant growth under the Booking.com for business partnership.
Second, the investments made in FY '23 and previously have been targeted and disciplined. We have invested in the right capability and technology to increase scale and operational efficiency. We can see the benefits of
