Jun 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
Claudia Batten - Serko Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson
(foreign language) Good afternoon. My name is Claudia Batten, and I'm the Chair of Serko. I'm pleased to see so many shareholders and familiar faces joining us today. And of course, we also welcome our shareholders joining online.
Some housekeeping matters before we start. For those shareholders and proxyholders who are attending the meeting in person and who are entitled to vote, you should have received a voting card when you registered upon arrival at the meeting. If you've not received a voting card, please go to the Link Market Services registration desk where their representatives will be able to help you.
Please turn your mobile phones to silent. If there is an emergency and we need to leave the venue, please do so through the marked exits and follow the instructions of the venue staff. Toilet facilities are on this floor just down the corridor.
Those online will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting. I'll provide you with further instructions as we progress. If you encounter any issues
Serko Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
