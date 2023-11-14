Half Year 2024 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Serko Interim Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Darrin Grafton, Chief Executive Officer of Serko. Please go ahead, sir.



Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you for joining this morning. I'm Darrin Grafton, the CEO of Serko, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Shane Sampson. There'll be an opportunity for Q&A following our comments.



I'll start on Slide 5. At our annual meeting at the end of June, we affirmed that we are relentlessly focused on our aspirational FY '25 revenue and cash flow positive goals which will be achieved through winning in our chosen markets, achieving global scale and operational leverage and building a globally competitive business.



We've continued to grow in both our key revenue areas of managed and unmanaged travel. There's been significant growth and progress under the Booking.com for business partnership, and we have successfully delivered