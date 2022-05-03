May 03, 2022 / 02:15AM GMT

So next up, we've got Sky Metals, and Oliver Davies. Sky Metals is in New South Wales focus exploration company, exploring large scale tin systems, including the Doradilla and Tallebung tin projects. Did I get those right? Perfect. The tin market is performing extremely strongly with limited supply pushing the tin price to $60,000 a ton. I did stop myself from doing a sky-high price pun on that though -- which gives us an excellent opportunity for the company to develop these large-scale projects.



Mr. Davies has been with Sky Metals since the I -- since the listing in 2019, and previously held positions with Alkane Resources and Evolution Mining.



Oliver Davies - Sky Metals Limited - CEO



Thank you, Ben. As said, I'm Oliver and I'm going to be talking about Sky Metals exploring large scale tin systems in New South Wales. Just a quick disclaimer there. So Sky Metals is a New South Wales focused exploration company.



We've got tenements in a range of commodities, including tin, gold and copper gold, but it's tin and particularly our