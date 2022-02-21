Half Year 2022 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO, Managing Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to everyone to our first half of the FY '22 year results. I'm sitting here with Luke Oxenham, who is our CFO.



So the first half has been a pretty incredible half for Superloop. And then before we get into the highlights itself, I just wanted to touch again on who we are and what we -- some of what we communicated back in November in our Investor Day. And first and foremost, it's around our purpose and our purpose being, we want to be a company that enables better Internet through competition. And by competition we mean we want to be a catalyst for the market -- the token market in Australia, achieving its more natural state of some 30% market share sitting with those challenger brands.



We have invested very heavily in a platform. We call it our Infrastructure-on-Demand platform. And we think that platform really differentiates us in the market and sets us apart from other players that have similar aspirations.



Some 18 months ago, we set in place an accelerated growth strategy, and I'm very