Full Year 2023 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO



I'd like to welcome everyone. Thanks for making the time to join us for Superloop's full-year results for financial year '23. I'm Paul Tyler and I'm joined here by Luke Oxenham, our Group CFO.



I'm going to reflect a little on the year's highlights and some of the progress we've made in our operating segments. And Luke will dive a bit deeper into the financial performance of the company, and then we'll throw to Q&A.



I'm very proud to present these results. It's fair to say that FY23 has been a watershed year for the company. In addition to delivering strong progress in all financial metrics, '23 was a year in which we successfully completed our three-year turnaround. As we leave FY23, we are a company with strong foundations, significant market momentum, and a bright future.



So if we start on slide 4, looking at the financial highlights for FY23 itself, as you can see from this slide, we've enjoyed across-the-board progress in all metrics. If we start with revenue, we delivered a very credible 29% growth against the