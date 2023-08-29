Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO
Thank you, Billy. I'd like to welcome everyone. Thanks for making the time to join us for Superloop's full-year results for financial year '23. I'm Paul Tyler and I'm joined here by Luke Oxenham, our Group CFO.
So I'm going to reflect a little on the year's highlights and some of the progress we've made in our operating segments. And Luke will dive a bit deeper into the financial performance of the company, and then we'll throw to Q&A.
I'm very proud to present these results. It's fair to say that FY23 has been a watershed year for the company. In addition to delivering strong progress in all financial metrics, '23 was a year in which we successfully completed our three-year turnaround. As we leave FY23, we are a company with strong foundations, significant market momentum, and a bright future.
So if we start on slide 4, looking at the financial highlights for FY23 itself, as you can see from this slide, we've enjoyed across-the-board progress in all metrics. If we start with revenue, we delivered a very credible 29% growth against the
Full Year 2023 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
